BGMEA Prez stresses on workers’ productivity, resource efficiency

President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan, has stressed the importance of enhancing workers' productivity and resource efficiency to promote sustainable growth in the country's apparel industry.Speaking at a workshop in Dhaka on Wednesday, he emphasized the need for balancing the industry's short-term goals with long-term priorities through innovation, technological advancements, and knowledge-based transitions.The workshop, titled "Sustainable Business Growth of Apparel Sector of Bangladesh: Improving Workers Productivity and Resource Efficiency," was organized by the Solidaridad Network Asia in collaboration with BGMEA, said a press release.Speaking on the occasion, Faruque mentioned the substantial progress made in improving the well-being of workers, society, and the environment over the past decades.However, he noted that there is still room for improvement in terms of efficiency, resource use and competitiveness. He said the challenges that the industry is facing continues from soaring cost of manufacturing each year."In recent years, the costs of fuel, electricity, and gas have significantly increased, leading to higher transport and utility costs, as well as increased manufacturing expenses," Faruque said."Ensuring workers' well-being also means enhancing their efficiency through skills development training and opportunities, ultimately enabling them to earn a better living," he added.Faruque stressed that increased productivity benefits both factory owners and workers and has a direct impact on the country's GDP growth.Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Netherlands; and Selim Reza Hasan, Country Manager, Solidaridad Network Asia spoke on the occasion.