Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:01 PM
LC opening surges in October despite dollar crisis

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Correspondent

The opening of letters of credit (LC) for imports soared to $5.42 billion in October despite a severe dollar crisis in the country's banking sector.

Monthly LC opening had dropped sharply to around $4 billion at the end of 2022-23 fiscal, that is in June from about $9 billion in the first month of FY23, that is July 2022, but it started rising again from the beginning of the current financial year 2023-24.

The LC opening was $5.23 billion in September and $6.1 billion in August and $4.37 billion in July in FY24. It was $4.74 billion in October 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

Bankers said LC opening was increasing mainly due to increased imports by the government. LC opening for importing capital machinery for power sector projects also increased in the reported period.

Bangladesh Bank provided dollars from its foreign exchange reserves to meet the high demand for the government imports. In the past 27 months, it sold over $25 billion from its reserves.

This includes $4.25 billion allocated to banks in July-October of the current financial year 2023-24, $13.5 billion in FY23 and $7.62 billion in FY22. So, the country's foreign exchange reserves, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) guidelines, decreased to $20.66 billion on November 1.

The depletion in reserves is raising concerns for both the government and the central bank, as it may lead to potential fallout.

One of the immediate consequences is the strain it has imposed on taka which has experienced repeated depreciation against US dollar reaching Tk 111 at the moment, bankers said.

Bangladesh Bank has implemented several initiatives since April 2022 to address the rapid growth of imports and safeguard reserves. BB imposed high LC margins on imports, particularly non-essential and luxury items.

The cash margin for LCs was initially increased to 25 per cent on April 17, 2022, and gradually expanded to 100 per cent in phases. It strengthened monitoring on money laundering

The move hastened to a reduction in the trade deficit, with the country's import payments falling by 15.76 per cent to $69.49 billion in FY23, down from $75.4 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, the BB's data showed.

Besides, imports declined to $14.74 billion in July-September 2023 compared with that of $19.34 billion in July-September 2022. Bankers said that the dollar crisis was not appeared to be improved as banks were struggling to open LCs and settling previous payment obligations.

Moreover, several banks, grappling with the dollar crisis, were unable to meet their LC payment obligations, further contributing to the decrease in new LC openings.

LC settlement declined by 25.4 per cent to stand at $16.5 billion in July-September of FY24 compared with that of $22.11 billion in the same period of FY23 amid the dollar crisis.




