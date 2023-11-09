DNCC launches Smart Parking App, Smart Parking Card

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), in collaboration with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Law and Order Coordination Council (LOCC) has launched the country's first Smart Parking App and the country's first Parking Card with partnership from Mastercard and Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.The country's first Parking Card will facilitate easier, faster and a more convenient payment option for vehicle parking at 11 DNCC-allocated parking zones at the capital's Gulshan area.This card will be available at Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC Banani, Gulshan-1, and Gulshan-2 branches. Also available with wardens at the parking locations.Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam presided over the event held on Wednesday, says a press release.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, MP, attended the event as chief guest.AKM Rahmat Ullah, Honorable Member of Parliament and President of Law and Order Coordination Council (LOCC); Mohammad Ali Arafat, Member of Parliament; Md Mostafizur Rahman, Senior Secretary, Public Security Division, Ministry of Home Affairs; Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Inspector General of Bangladesh Police; Habibur Rahman, Police Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police were present as special guests at the event.Islami Bank MD Mohammad Monirul Moula, Mastercard Bangladesh's Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal and other Mastercard officials were present at the inauguration programme.Selim Reza, Chief Executive Officer (Additional Secretary), DNCC; Rafez Alam Chowdhury, Secretary General, LOCC; were also present at the event. The launch is another remarkable step in supporting the Bangladesh government's vision to build 'Smart Cities' aligning with the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.The 'Smart Parking Card' will allow cardholders to make payments for parking spots without having to handle cash. At the parking spot, vehicle owners will simply have to tap Mastercard 'Smart Parking Card' on the POS system and pay the parking fee. This Smart Parking Card can only be used for making payments at specified parking locations set by DNCC and LOCC.