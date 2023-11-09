Govt to import 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer

The Cabinet Committ on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer and 50,000 tonnes of wheat to meet domestic demand.It has also approved proposal to buy 1.10 crore liters of refined soybean oil and 25,000 tonnes of lentil as per the requirement of the country.The meeting held virtually was presided over by Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the meeting approved a total of 26 proposals.He said following a proposal from the Directorate General of Food, the government would procure some 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the UAE with around Taka 162.96 crore.Mahbub said in response to a proposal from Petrobangla the government would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Switzerland with around Taka 713.02 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $16.34.He said following a proposal from Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) the government would procure 1.10 crore liters of soybean oil from India through Direct Procurement Method (DPM) with around Taka 141 crore where per liter soybean oil would cost Taka 169.Besides, approval has been given to TCB's proposal to procure some 10,000 tonnes of lentil from India under international DPM method with around Taka 96.69 crore with per kg lentil costing Taka 101.69.The TCB in another proposal would procure some 15,000 tonnes of lentil through Sena Kalya Sangstha under local DPM method with around Taka 150 crore where per kg lentil would cost Taka 100.In three separate proposals from Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) the government would procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from the UAE under the 3rd lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 127.41 crore.Besides, the BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Qatar under the 5th lot under state-level agreement with around Taka 127.41 crore.The BCIC would also purchase another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Taka 123.61 crore.The CCGP meeting approved time extension of Ashuganj 55MW Gas Based rental Power Plant for five-years. Mahbub said the meeting also approved the power tariff for the 100 MW AC Solar Power Plant under Gouripur upazila in Mymensingh district.The tariff would be Taka 3,580.80 crore to the Consortium of Cassiopea Fashion Ltd.; Xizi Clean Energy Equipment Manufacturing Co Ltd and Cassiopea Apparels Ltd for a 20-year term where unit price for per kilowatt hour electricity would be Taka 11.05.The CCGP meeting also approved separate proposals from the Road Transport and Highways Division, and Ministry of Railways, Local Government Division and the ICT Division.