152 SPs promoted to Addl DIGs

The government has promoted 152 superintendents of police (SPs) to the rank of Additional Deputy Inspector General (Addl-DIGs) during last two days, official sources said here on Tuesday.Out of the newly promoted Addl DIGs, 140 police officials were promoted by creating posts under the supernumerary system, while another 12 superintendents of police have been promoted to Additional Deputy Inspector General against regular vacancies.Senior Assistant Secretary of the Public Security Division Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh issued two separate gazette notifications in these regard on Tuesday and Monday.As per the order, the tenure for these supernumerary posts (officials who hold the same positions and perform the same duties after their elevation) will be one year from the date of their promotion.At least 177 Additional Superintendents of Police have been promoted as superintendents of police (SPs). Out of this, 27 officers have been promoted as normal and 150 officers have been promoted as supernumerary.