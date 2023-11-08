7 killed in Ctg, 4 in M'singh, several others injured in road accidents

Video
Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Ashraful Islam

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: Seven members of a family including three children were killed in a collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw in the Charia area under Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.

The incident occurred around 11:45am on Tuesday according to Md Moniruzzaman, chief of Hathazari Police Station.

The deceased are identified as Chinu Das, 47, Maya Das, 27, Biplab das 20, Deep Das, 5, Diganta Das, 4, Srabanti Das, 18, Barsha Das, 9, of Mansa Badamtal area of Patiya Upazila. The injured are -- Bappa Das, 32 of the same area and driver Biplab Majumdar, 27 of Fatikchari Barmasia area.

The injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

A Chattogram-bound bus rammed an oncoming CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Charia area, leaving three children, three women and a man dead on the spot.

All the victims were passengers of the auto-rickshaw and they were also members of the same family, added the OC.

Witnesses said the Chattogram-bound bus of 'Padakshep Paribahan' smashed a Nazirhat-bound CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in that area. Seven persons died on the spot.

UNB adds from Mymensingh: At least four people were killed and 15 were injured as a bus hit a pick-up van in Sadar upazila of Mymensingh early on Tuesday.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately, Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, confirmed.

The accident occurred when the Sherpur-bound bus of Faiyaz Enterprize from Dhaka hit a pick-up van on Mymensingh-Dhaka highway in Shikarikanda area of Sadar upazila around 12:30 am.

The accident left two passengers dead on spot, said the OC.

On information, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where two more people succumbed to their injuries.

Police seized the vehicles but the drivers managed to flee the scene, added the officer.




