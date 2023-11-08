BNP-led opposition's fresh 48-hr blockade begins today

A 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade announced by BNP-Jamaat and other like-minded political parties starts today
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, announced the programme at a virtual press conference on Monday.
In a statement, LDP President Oli Ahmed urged other political parties and alliances to support their campaign to force the government to resign.
"This government must step down. Make little sacrifices for the sake of the country's sovereignty and people's constitutional rights," he said in the statement.
He requested people to keep their vehicles off the streets to show their support for the ongoing anti-government movement.
