Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt permits import of 1 lakh tonnes of salt to alleviate shortages

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent


After eggs and potatoes, the government has now allowed the import of salt. For this purpose, 264 companies have been given permission to import one lakh tonnes of salt, said Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce. He provided this information during a briefing organized by the Commerce Ministry at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Due to natural reasons, the salt production season is being delayed. The senior secretary said that this permission has been granted to ensure there is no shortage in the market.
The price of a piece of potato is Tk 12. In Dhaka, white eggs are being sold using a sound system through mobile vans at Tk 11 and red eggs at Tk 11.50. He said, "Its production was supposed to start from the last 15 days, so it has been delayed a little because the Industry Ministry may have thought that some salt should be imported as a precautionary measure to prevent a shortage. That's why it was allowed."

He also said, "Last year, because of the maximum salt production, import was not allowed even during Eid al-Azha. There was enough salt then. However, as there is some delay in the arrival of salt this season due to natural causes, it is being imported as a precaution."

Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "The prices of eggs, potatoes, and onions may come down by the end of December. We may have to face some pressure for the next month because agricultural products do not force their production. We must either produce or import from abroad."

In response to a question from journalists, he said, "In fact, there is one thing to remember regarding agricultural products.

 For example, if someone stores potatoes and they rot, is there any profit for the trader? There is no profit. So what I think is, for perishable goods, when the price goes up, we have to see if there is a supply problem or if the demand suddenly increases for some reason."

He said, "We have also asked the political leaders of the area and other social organizations to involve the people in the area by holding frequent meetings with the Product Marketing Committee and the Consumer Rights Protection Committee at the district and upazila levels. The reason is that everyone understands this situation. People now have to buy products at much higher prices. So let us all play our respective roles. Hopefully, prices will improve significantly when the crops arrive at the end of December."

He mentioned that the demand for salt in the country is 2 million tonnes. The Commerce Ministry has given permission to 264 companies to import 1 lakh tonnes of salt. This year, a record amount of salt, 2.25 million tonnes, has been produced.

Importing is necessary due to natural disasters, and it has been approved.

Regarding the import of eggs, the senior secretary said that 61,950 pieces of eggs have been imported from India. The reason for the delay in import was bird flu testing, which has now been resolved. Now the eggs will continue to arrive. In total, 20 crore pieces of eggs have been approved for import.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


One month on, Israel's deadliest Gaza war set to intensify
152 SPs promoted to Addl DIGs
7 killed in Ctg, 4 in M'singh, several others injured in road accidents
BNP-led opposition's fresh 48-hr blockade begins today
BNP should join polls with int'l mediation: Hafizuddin
Govt permits import of 1 lakh tonnes of salt to alleviate shortages
RMG workers' minimum wage fixed at Tk 12,500, about half of their demand  
US monitors poll environ in BD amid political unrest


Latest News
PM returns home from KSA
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft