Govt permits import of 1 lakh tonnes of salt to alleviate shortages

After eggs and potatoes, the government has now allowed the import of salt. For this purpose, 264 companies have been given permission to import one lakh tonnes of salt, said Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce. He provided this information during a briefing organized by the Commerce Ministry at the Secretariat on Tuesday.Due to natural reasons, the salt production season is being delayed. The senior secretary said that this permission has been granted to ensure there is no shortage in the market.The price of a piece of potato is Tk 12. In Dhaka, white eggs are being sold using a sound system through mobile vans at Tk 11 and red eggs at Tk 11.50. He said, "Its production was supposed to start from the last 15 days, so it has been delayed a little because the Industry Ministry may have thought that some salt should be imported as a precautionary measure to prevent a shortage. That's why it was allowed."He also said, "Last year, because of the maximum salt production, import was not allowed even during Eid al-Azha. There was enough salt then. However, as there is some delay in the arrival of salt this season due to natural causes, it is being imported as a precaution."Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "The prices of eggs, potatoes, and onions may come down by the end of December. We may have to face some pressure for the next month because agricultural products do not force their production. We must either produce or import from abroad."In response to a question from journalists, he said, "In fact, there is one thing to remember regarding agricultural products.For example, if someone stores potatoes and they rot, is there any profit for the trader? There is no profit. So what I think is, for perishable goods, when the price goes up, we have to see if there is a supply problem or if the demand suddenly increases for some reason."He said, "We have also asked the political leaders of the area and other social organizations to involve the people in the area by holding frequent meetings with the Product Marketing Committee and the Consumer Rights Protection Committee at the district and upazila levels. The reason is that everyone understands this situation. People now have to buy products at much higher prices. So let us all play our respective roles. Hopefully, prices will improve significantly when the crops arrive at the end of December."He mentioned that the demand for salt in the country is 2 million tonnes. The Commerce Ministry has given permission to 264 companies to import 1 lakh tonnes of salt. This year, a record amount of salt, 2.25 million tonnes, has been produced.Importing is necessary due to natural disasters, and it has been approved.Regarding the import of eggs, the senior secretary said that 61,950 pieces of eggs have been imported from India. The reason for the delay in import was bird flu testing, which has now been resolved. Now the eggs will continue to arrive. In total, 20 crore pieces of eggs have been approved for import.