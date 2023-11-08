RMG workers' minimum wage fixed at Tk 12,500, about half of their demand

The government on Tuesday fixed the minimum wage of readymade garment (RMG) workers' at Tk 12,500, up from Tk 8,000 amid the ongoing agitations.The new minimum wage was fixed a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board held on Tuesday with Liaquat Ali Mollah, Chairman of the Minimum Wages Board, in the chair.After receiving the recommendation of the wage board, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian announced the new wage structure for the apparel workers on the same day at a press conference at her ministry.However, the agitating RMG workers were demanding raising the minimum wage to Tk 23,000 from Tk 8,000, in view of high cost of living.Though the RMG owners suggested to fixed the minimum wages at Tk10,400 earlier, at Tuesday's meeting, they agreed to fixing Tk12,500 as the minimum monthly wage and the board agreed with their proposal considering overall situation and interests of both sides.The new minimum wage is almost half of what the workers had demanded.Meanwhile, a section of RMG workers' leaders have rejected the minimum wages claiming it as inadequate and inappropriate with the present market price and living costs.On October 21, the workers demanded raising their minimum wage to Tk 23,000 from Tk 8,000, but factory owners proposed to raise it to Tk10,400.On October 30, at least two garment workers were killed and 40 others injured in clashes with police in Ashulia, Savar and Gazipur.After Tuesday's meeting of the Minimum Wage Board, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian announced the new wage structure for the apparel workers.The minimum wage has been increased by 56per cent over Tk8,000, on instruction from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Monnujan.At the 6th meeting of the Minimum Wages Board held at its Segunbagicha office on Tuesday, attended by representatives of RMG factory owners and the workers, the board made its final recommendations to the ministry.The hour-long meeting over, Siddiqur Rahman, the owners' representative in the wage board and former BGMEA president, told reporters about the factory owners proposal to fix the minimum wage at Tk12,500 against their demand for Tk23,000.After the meeting, RMG workers' representative Sirajul Islam Rony, said, "In light of the reality of the RMG industry and the Prime Minister's instruction, the workers will accept the Minimum Wages Board's decision."However, no decision was taken to provide ration to RMG workers. But the government is planning to introduce family card for them, said Monnujan Sufian.She urged the protesting RMG workers to resume work.In her reaction, Nazma Akhter, Executive Director of Awaj Foundation, said that the unions and workers were "utterly disappointed" over the new wage award.In 2018, the wage was $95. If last five years' increment is calculated, the amount is in fact far less than what it should be. "The factory owners have surely benefitted due to dollar's exchange rate," she said.Nazma urged the factory owners and the Prime Minister, to "Revise the minimum wage for RMG workers for the sake of their survival amid rising cost of living due to inflation."The garments sector, Bangladesh's top export earner has been ravaged by recent protests by workers.In fiscal 2023, the garment sector's export earning stood at over $46.99 billion.Following weeklong clashes, the factory owners on November 1, agreed to raising the minimum wage to Tk10,400, as they had proposed earlier.Rejecting the newly announced wage structure, Taslima Akhter, Bangladesh Garments Shramik Sanghati's chairperson, told media that they were demanding minimum wage at Tk25,000 for years. But, they government has fixed it at only Tk12,500. It's inadequate in view of the living costs."Usually, the government fixes the minimum wages considering the proposals from both sides. But, there is a huge gap between the proposals of workers and owners and the government accepted the proposal of the entrepreneurs. We rejected the wage structure," she added.She announced fresh programmes for November 10 demanding review of the new wage structure.