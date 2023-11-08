US monitors poll environ in BD amid political unrest

The United States continues to closely monitor the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to the January election, and it takes any incidents of violence "incredibly seriously," the US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said."The United States is engaging with the government, opposition leaders, civil society, and other stakeholders in Bangla-desh to urge them to work together," Patel said during a press briefing in Washington on Monday."The US does not support any political party in Bangladesh. We don't favor any one political party over the other," Patel said."Right now, our focus continues to be closely monitoring the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to January's election, engaging appropriately with the government, opposition leaders, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people," he added.Patel made these comments while replying to a question related to the issue of the BNP's countrywide blockades and political violence in Bangladesh ahead of the national polls at the press briefing.Responding to another question, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State said they have an "incredibly talented" team at the embassy in Dhaka, led by an experienced ambassador who is well-versed not just in working in Bangladesh but also in the broader region.On October 8, a joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) mission arrived in Dhaka.Meanwhile, from October 8 to 12, the six-member mission held meetings with a diverse group of election stakeholders, including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society, and others, with a view to assessing the pre-election situation in Bangladesh.During its meeting with the Election Commission on October 10th, the mission stressed the importance of holding free, fair, participatory, and peaceful polls in Bangladesh.