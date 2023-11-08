Video
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:33 AM
Front Page

UN hopeful of free, fair polls in BD

Expresses concern over number of arrests

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Nations has expressed optimism for a free and fair election process in Bangladesh while raising concerns about a substantial number of arrests made in the country.

"UN hopeful for free, fair polls in Bangladesh amid concerns over arrests," Stephen Dujarric, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the UN, shared these sentiments during a briefing held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday.

Stephen Dujarric was questioned during the briefing about the recent developments in Bangladesh, with the Election Commission (EC) engaging in dialogues with major political parties to ensure the fairness of the upcoming elections. His attention was drawn that the main opposition party, BNP, did not participate in the dialogue held on November 4 and it observed blockade programmes, resulting in several casualties, including the loss of a police officer's life.

In response to this situation, Stephen Dujarric said, "Well, I can't speak to why, I mean, I don't have the details. I can't speak to why one party did not attend the dialogue. What I can tell you is that we very much hope for fair and free elections in Bangladesh, free of violence."

Dujarric also noted that the global organization has expressed concern about the significant number of arrests that have taken place in the country.

"And as we've said, we've expressed our concern about the large number of people who've been arrested."




