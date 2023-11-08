China provides significant anti-dengue aid to BD

Bangladesh and China are committed to joining efforts and fighting together against the dengue epidemic, as stated by Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, on Tuesday."Under the joint guidance of both countries' leadership, we can protect the lives and health of our people," said the Chinese Ambassador during a handover ceremony of Chinese anti-dengue emergency supplies to the Health Ministry. Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, and Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, among others, attended the event, according to a release.During the meeting, Ambassador Yao congratulated Dr Saima Wazed on her nomination as the next WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia. This nomination enhances cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the health sector.Saima Wazed, a global mental health expert and daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, won the election among the eleven member states of the region.However, Ambassador Yao mentioned that this year, Bangladesh has faced its severest dengue epidemic, infecting millions of people and resulting in the loss of over 1,400 lives."A team of leading medical experts from China came to Bangladesh to introduce the latest clinical technology and know-how, successfully performing surgery on four patients with congenital heart disease," he added.Chinese President Xi Jinping personally announced in late August, during a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Johannesburg, South Africa, that China would provide 25 million RMB in anti-dengue assistance to Bangladesh. Since then, relevant authorities from both governments have maintained close communication and cooperated efficiently to ensure the early arrival and timely deployment of the anti-dengue emergency supplies from China."The handover ceremony today is not only the implementation of the consensus reached between the two leaders but also another testament to the genuine friendship between China and Bangladesh, as close neighbors who always support each other," emphasized Ambassador Yao.In recent years, the strategic partnership between Bangladesh and China has deepened, with China becoming an important partner for Bangladesh in terms of economic development and beyond. People-to-people ties serve as the foundation of China-Bangladesh relations.Through increasingly frequent exchanges between all sectors at all levels, the longstanding friendship between the two peoples has been continually strengthened. Health cooperation has played a pivotal role in this collaboration.Over the past three years, China and Bangladesh have collaborated to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, signing an Implementation Agreement for the China-Aid Project of the Burn Unit at Chittagong Medical College Hospital earlier this year. Additionally, the Chinese Embassy recently donated a batch of dengue kits to Enam Medical College Hospital.Last week, the Chinese Embassy officially launched the cardiovascular disease digital infrastructure pilot site at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.Ambassador Yao reaffirmed China's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Bangladesh in the health sector, bringing more tangible benefits to the people of both countries.