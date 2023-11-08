Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

China provides significant anti-dengue aid to BD

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and China are committed to joining efforts and fighting together against the dengue epidemic, as stated by Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, on Tuesday.

"Under the joint guidance of both countries' leadership, we can protect the lives and health of our people," said the Chinese Ambassador during a handover ceremony of Chinese anti-dengue emergency supplies to the Health Ministry. Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, and Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, among others, attended the event, according to a release.

During the meeting, Ambassador Yao congratulated Dr Saima Wazed on her nomination as the next WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia. This nomination enhances cooperation between China and Bangladesh in the health sector.

Saima Wazed, a global mental health expert and daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, won the election among the eleven member states of the region.

However, Ambassador Yao mentioned that this year, Bangladesh has faced its severest dengue epidemic, infecting millions of people and resulting in the loss of over 1,400 lives.

"A team of leading medical experts from China came to Bangladesh to introduce the latest clinical technology and know-how, successfully performing surgery on four patients with congenital heart disease," he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally announced in late August, during a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Johannesburg, South Africa, that China would provide 25 million RMB in anti-dengue assistance to Bangladesh. Since then, relevant authorities from both governments have maintained close communication and cooperated efficiently to ensure the early arrival and timely deployment of the anti-dengue emergency supplies from China.

"The handover ceremony today is not only the implementation of the consensus reached between the two leaders but also another testament to the genuine friendship between China and Bangladesh, as close neighbors who always support each other," emphasized Ambassador Yao.

In recent years, the strategic partnership between Bangladesh and China has deepened, with China becoming an important partner for Bangladesh in terms of economic development and beyond. People-to-people ties serve as the foundation of China-Bangladesh relations.

Through increasingly frequent exchanges between all sectors at all levels, the longstanding friendship between the two peoples has been continually strengthened. Health cooperation has played a pivotal role in this collaboration.

Over the past three years, China and Bangladesh have collaborated to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, signing an Implementation Agreement for the China-Aid Project of the Burn Unit at Chittagong Medical College Hospital earlier this year. Additionally, the Chinese Embassy recently donated a batch of dengue kits to Enam Medical College Hospital.

Last week, the Chinese Embassy officially launched the cardiovascular disease digital infrastructure pilot site at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Ambassador Yao reaffirmed China's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Bangladesh in the health sector, bringing more tangible benefits to the people of both countries.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


One month on, Israel's deadliest Gaza war set to intensify
152 SPs promoted to Addl DIGs
7 killed in Ctg, 4 in M'singh, several others injured in road accidents
BNP-led opposition's fresh 48-hr blockade begins today
BNP should join polls with int'l mediation: Hafizuddin
Govt permits import of 1 lakh tonnes of salt to alleviate shortages
RMG workers' minimum wage fixed at Tk 12,500, about half of their demand  
US monitors poll environ in BD amid political unrest


Latest News
PM returns home from KSA
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft