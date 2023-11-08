Govt borrowing increases by Tk 103,741cr in banking sector till Oct

The government's bank borrowing in the banking sector stood at Tk 393,430 crore at the end of October in the current fiscal year (2023-24). In the same period of the last year (2022-23), the government's loan in the sector was Tk 289,689 crore. That means, during this period, the government's debt in the banking sector increased by Tk 103,741 crore.According to the data from the Bangladesh Bank, the government has borrowed Tk 31,727 crore from commercial banks until October of the current fiscal year 2023-24. At the same time, the Bangladesh Bank paid Tk 32,075 crore. That means the government has borrowed more from commercial banks during this period.A top official of a private bank said that the government has increased bank loans due to a deficit budget, as there is a lack of revenue from the expected sources.He said that the government has increased the amount of loans from scheduled banks rather than central bank loans.Central Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar recently stated that inflation is increasing because the government is borrowing from banks, which is not appropriate. Inflation is increasing due to the rise in the price of oil and gas in the world market.He also mentioned that there should not be any problems in the private sector as the government has set a target of borrowing Tk 132,395 crore from banks to meet the proposed budget deficit for the fiscal year 2023-24.Bankers said that there is a liquidity crisis in the country's banking sector. Many banks are borrowing from others to meet their needs, and the Bangladesh Bank is lending substantial amounts. Many banks are not able to collect loan amounts, and the amount of deposits is decreasing compared to earlier.Additionally, a significant amount of money has to be paid to buy dollars from the Bangladesh Bank. In such a situation, if the government borrows from banks, they believe the liquidity crisis may increase.The government's loan from the Bangladesh Bank at the end of June this year was Tk 157,640 crore, and by the end of October, it had decreased to Tk 125,564 crore. During this period, the government paid Tk 32,075 crore to the Bangladesh Bank.On the other hand, at the end of June, the government's debt in commercial banks was Tk 236,138 crore, and on October 25, it increased to Tk 267,865 crore. During this period, the government's loan from commercial banks increased by Tk 31,727 crore.Overall, the government's net loan in the banking system decreased by Tk 348 crore during the period under discussion. At the end of June, the government's total debt from the banking system was Tk 393,778 crore, and at the end of October, it decreased to Tk 393,430 crore.However, the government will collect only Tk 18,000 crore from the sale of savings bonds in the current fiscal year, which is Tk 17,000 crore or 48.57 percent less than the previous fiscal year. In the last fiscal year, the target for the sale of savings bonds was set at Tk 35,000 crore. As a result, the government is taking more loans from banks.In September 2021, the government reduced the interest rate on savings bonds by issuing a notification. The Internal-Resources-Division (IRD) introduced several tiers in the same notification. Since then, investment in savings bonds has been declining. The government has taken such measures to reduce interest expenses in this sector.In the current fiscal year, the government aims to borrow Tk 132,395 crore from the banking sector, a decrease from the previous fiscal year when the target was Tk 160,334 crore.Central bank officials mentioned that the government used to borrow from non-bank financial institutions and National Savings Certificates (NSCs). However, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a US$4.7 billion loan to Bangladesh, the country's report recommended gradually reducing NSC dependence. The government has also agreed to accept many suggestions from the financial and banking sector, including a set of reform proposals from global financial institutions. In this context, the government has limited opportunities to reduce loans from banks and increase loans from savings bonds.Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), said that the deficit budget is increasing every year due to the government's failure to collect revenue. No country in the world operates with such low revenue. Bangladesh's revenue-GDP ratio has dropped to eight percent. If it is not possible to increase it, the government's debt from domestic and foreign sources will increase.