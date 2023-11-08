Video
PM returns today

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

JEDDAH, Nov 7: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Saudi Arabia for home after attending International Conference on Women in Islam and performing Umrah.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage departed King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia at about 10pm (local time).

The flight is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) around 8am on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Nov 5 afternoon, the premier arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina and performed Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offered Fateha there after Asar prayers.

Later she left Madina and arrived at Makkah. Later, the Prime Minister performed holy Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram ((Kaaba Sharif)) after Esha prayers.   

On November 6, the Prime Minister attended the conference and delivered her speech.   

On the sidelines of the conference, she also held meetings with top officials of OIC and member countries.

Apart from joining the conference, she attended the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition and banquet dinner in honour of her.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted the conference on November 6-8.    �UNB




