Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:32 AM
9 BNP men jailed including Juba Dal leader Ishaq

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced nine BNP men including Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal Organising Secretary Ishaq Ali Sarkar to three years' imprisonment each in a case filed over blasting crude bombs, vandalising vehicles and preventing police from discharging their duties in 2013. Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam delivered the judgement in absence of them.

Other convicts are: Ishaq Sarkar's brother Yakub Sarkar, Md Sohel Rana, Nader Ali Rocky, Abdur Razzak Mitu, Advocate Rashed Alam, Md Parvez Hossain, Md Arman Hossain and Anwar Hossain. The court, however, acquitted seven others as their involvement with the incident was not proven.

Seven prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case testified in the court. The case statement is that a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Ishaq Sarkar brought out a procession in front of Siddique Bazar at Bangshal around 3:25pm and blasted crude bombs, vandalised vehicles and prevented policemen from discharging their duties on May 27 of 2013.



