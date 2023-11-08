Metro Rail's spl service starting at 7:10am today

Two special Metro Rail services will operate from 7:10am and 7:20am from Uttara North station from Wednesday to facilitate students and professionals of different educational institutions.However, the services will be available only for commuters with MRT pass or Rapid pass, according to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).The two metro trains will stop at all metro rail stations that are currently operational, DMTCL said in a Facebook post.Currently, the metro service runs from 7:30am until 11:30am (12:00pm for MRT and Rapid pass holders) on Uttara-Motijheel-Uttara route and 7:30am to 8:00pm (8:30pm for MRT and Rapid pass holders) on Uttara-Agargaon-Uttara route. �UNB