Govt again begins enforced disappearance of BNP leaders, activists: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Tuesday, "The Awami League government again began enforced disappearing BNP leaders and activists to frighten people to hold and manipulated general election."Speaking at a virtual press conference he said, that Awami league was carrying out sabotage and transferring the blame on BNP and those who want restoration of democracy."Titumir College Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Mahmudul Hasan Rafiq and Saiful Islam have been picked up by the detective police. That's how they are resorting to enforced disappearances."Alleging that youths are being targeted for enforced disappearance, Rizvi said, "I strongly demand immediate return of Mahmudul Hasan Rafiq and Saiful Islam to their families.""Ruling Awami League leaders are talking nonsense because the media is under their control. Many media outlets are being threatened and ordered to carry out the government's propaganda," Rizvi said.Regarding the third round of the opposition's blockade, Rizvi said that, in order to restore democracy and the rule of the law in the country and eliminate corruption, 48-hour blockade will be observed from November 8 to November 9."I am calling upon everyone, BNP leaders and activists to carry out peaceful protests against the unelected autocratic regime," he said.He said, in last 24 hours, 500 leaders and activists of BNP and its associated bodies were arrested, and 1,728 leaders and activists were implicated in 16 false cases.He said 48 leaders and activists were assaulted.