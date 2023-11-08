Beware of fake FB profiles, says US Embassy

The US Embassy in Dhaka has warned people of fake Facebook profiles.
"Unmasking Cyber Scammers: Beware of Fake US Embassy Dhaka Profiles! Stay aware of these deceptive profiles on social media! They may seem official, but they're faker than a sunflower in the Arctic," the embassy said on Tuesday in a Facebook post.
If someone encounters such a profile, the embassy requested not to share any personal information or engage with requests for money.
It also asked all to report the profile to the social media platform.
