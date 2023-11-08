Four envoys re-appointed on contract

The Bangladeshi ambassadors of four countries have been given contractual appointment for next six months after completion of their service age of 59 years in the civil service.They are- Switzerland's Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, also permanent representative to the United Nation's permanent mission in Geneva, Thailand's Md Abdul Hai, Poland's Sultana Laila Hasan and Kuwait's Major General Md Ashikuzzaman.To enjoy the contractual service, their post retirement leave (PRL) and other benefits will remain suspended for the contract period, they will serve after the contracts, according to separate notifications issued on Tuesday by the Public Administration Ministry.Of them, Switzerland's Sufiur Rahman's contract period will be started from December 1, Thailand's Abdul Hai's contract from December 29, Poland's Sultana Laila Hasan's from December 25 and Kuwait's Ashikuzzaman's from November 17 this year.The terms of references (ToRs) of the contract period would be determined as per the approved contract rules of the government, the notifications said.According to the PA Ministry officials, as the service period of the four diplomats will expire within December this year, the government hasn't agreed to assign new officials during the upcoming national election period. After completion of the contract period, new officials might be assigned.