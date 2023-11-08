Khaleda, Tarique introduce arson terrorism in BD: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said military dictator Ziaur Rahman had started the politics of killing, coup and conspiracy in the country, while his successors Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman introduced arson terrorism."Zia launched the politics of conspiracy and his successors introduced arson terrorism," he said. He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion, organised by Dhaka South City unit of the AL, in front of the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office.The discussion was organised marking Freedom Fighter-Soldier Killing Day. Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, said Zia killed many freedom fighters and soldiers, including Colonel Taher.The AL general secretary said Zia did not let Colonel Taher to live as he was hanged. Zia killed many soldiers and freedom fighters by hanging, and today his successors want to assume power again in Bangladesh and want to destroy the country's democracy too. Criticising the postpone of BNP's November 7 programme, he said: "Today I want to ask the question, whose day is the November 7?....what is this day? Is it a national day? This party (BNP) postponed its national day programme. The cowards like them don't deserve to do politics."Quader said the November 7 is the national day and the revolution and solidarity day of BNP, but they (BNP leaders) do not even show courage to visit the shrine of their party founder Ziaur Rahman on this day.All the events happened behind the scene in this country made its history bloody and stigmatised, he said, adding that Zia was the mastermind behind the murders on November 3, 1975. Colonel Taher saved the life of Zia, who was detained in cantonment, but this Zia hanged colonel Taher, the road transport minister said. �BSS