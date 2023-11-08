JCD leader Aman  on 7-day remand

Video
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:31 AM
Cop Murder

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Court Correspondent

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Amanullah Aman, the prime suspect in police constable Amirul Islam Parvez murder case, was placed on a seven-day remand on Tuesday.

 Aman was the General Secretary of JCD Dhaka University Unit and now he is central Joint Secretary of JCD.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order rejecting bail prayer. Inspector Tariqul Islam of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case produced the JCD leader before the CMM court with a prayer of seven days remand. On the other hand, the lawyer of the accused sought bail for him cancelling the remand.




