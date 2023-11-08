EC withholds results of Lakshmipur-3, B'baria-2 by-polls
Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
The Election Commission has withheld the gazette notification of the results of the two by-polls of Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 over allegations of irregularities.
The EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam made the disclosure at a press conference at its office.
Ruling Awami League nominees secured wins in Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-polls on Monday amid allegations of vote rigging.
