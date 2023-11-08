EC withholds results of Lakshmipur-3, B'baria-2 by-polls

The Election Commission has withheld the gazette notification of the results of the two by-polls of Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 over allegations of irregularities.The EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam made the disclosure at a press conference at its office.Ruling Awami League nominees secured wins in Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-polls on Monday amid allegations of vote rigging.