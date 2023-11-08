Video
Biden, Netanyahu discuss 'tactical pauses' in Gaza: White House

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

WASHINGTON, Nov 7: US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday discussed the potential for "pauses" in the Israeli military's operations in Gaza, as the death toll in the territory surpassed 10,000.

"The two leaders discussed the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and to enable potential hostage releases," the White House said in a statement.

The fighting in the Palestinian territory raged for a 31st day Monday since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel October 7 in which 1,400 people were killed.     �AFP



