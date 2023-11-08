Video
Home Back Page

PM likely to open three dev projects of CDA on Nov 14

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expeced to inaugurate three development projects of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) on November 14.

Kazi Hasan bin Shams Chief Engineer of CDA said that three projects of CDA are; 16.5km long Elevated Expressway, Bakalia Access Road, and Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link Road.

The elevated expressway has been named as 'Mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury CDA Flyover' after the name of the former Mayor of Chattogram. The Bakalia Access Roas was named as Jane Alam Dobash Road, former MP and father of the existing CDA Chairman and Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link Road after the name of "Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib,' Kazi Hasan said.

The name was approved in the 458th board meeting of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) held on August 24, under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Zahirul Alam Dobash.

The proposal had been earlier sent to the Housing and Works Ministry which was approved on November 5 last, Chief Engineer added.

Project Director and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Executive Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman said that the construction works of the project had been going round the clock to complete it by the stipulated time.

The CDA has taken up the project, elevated expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5-kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

A Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project.  The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport.

 Presently it takes two to three hours from airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance.  The updated cost of the project is Tk 4,298.95 crore, and the deadline has been shifted to June 2024, after two extensions.

The 16.5km elevated expressway will be a four-lane path with a total width of 16.5 metres. It will have 24 ramps at nine points from Lalkhan Bazar to the airport. With the ramps, the total length of the expressway will be 28.5 km.

The ramps will facilitate entry and exit at Tigerpass, Agrabad, Barik Building, Nimtala Biswa Road, Customs Area, CEPZ, Karnaphuli EPZ, Katghar area, the sea-beach and airport intersections.

The Bakalia Access Road has been implemented under the supervision of the CDA at an estimated cost of taka 206 crore.  The road connected Sirajuddowla Road with the Shah Amanat 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge through Bakalia. The construction was targeted to be completed by June 2019.

The 1.5 kilometre long and 60 feet wide, Bakalia Access Road had been recently been completed. With the completion of the project, the Bakalia Access Road will ease traffic gridlock of the southeast region of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar inluding the hilly district Banderban.  Besides, CDA had constructed the Bayezid-Fouzderhat Link Road. The CDA started the construction of the road as a two-lane one under a Tk 172 crore in the middle of 2015, around eight years after the initiative was taken back in 2007.

Later, the authority prepared a revised DPP of a four-lane one with a revised budget of Tk 320.78 crore including Tk 100 core for land acquisitions.

Under the project, a total of 15 development works including the six-kilometre four-lane road, a 3,685 square-metre rail over-bridge, 200 meter running retaining wall, six single-span RCC bridges, 6,830 meter running drain, construction and expansion of 11 culverts and removal of 115 electric poles from street were carried out.




