Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:31 AM
Man gets 10-yr imprisonment for throwing acid in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: A Chattogram court on Tuesday awarded a man to ten years imprisonment for throwing acid to a youth over previous enmity in city's Chandgaon thana in 2018.

The court 1st Additional Metro Sessions Judge Md Kamal Hossain Sikdar delivered the Judgement on Tuesday convicting one Rakhal Chandra Dhar, son of late Bhupen Mohon Dhar, hailed from Satkhania upazila of the district.

The court also fined Tk 10,000 to the convicted person, in default, he will have to suffer for six months more imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the convict Rakhal Chandra Dhar, threw acid to one Md Tanvir Hossain, 25, son of Nasir Hossain, hailed from Pattyina Guda under city's Chandgaon thana in the city over an altercation and previous enmity into his Shyama Jewellers at the said area on June 2, in 2018.    �BSS



