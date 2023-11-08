Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

IFJ condemns attacks on journos

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the attacks on journalists in Bangladesh and urged the authorities to investigate all harassment and violence towards the journalists and media workers.

Approximately 30 journalists were attacked and had their equipment seized while covering a protest in the Naya Paltan area of Dhaka on October 28, the IFJ said.

Among those assaulted during the political rally was Mohammad Ali Mazed, a video journalist with Agence-France-Press (AFP) and a member of the Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) Executive Committee, IFJ said in a statement on November 6.

Mazed was ambushed and beaten on the head and back by BNP protestors, with his safety gear saving him from severe injuries, IFJ said, adding that his journalistic equipment was broken during the assault.

Sazzad Hossain, a freelance photographer for The Guardian, Deutsche Welle (DW), and SOPA Images, was targeted with brick chips and subsequently trampled by another group of BNP protestors.

Awami League demonstrators beat The Daily Kalbela reporter Abu Saleh Musa and Tahir Zaman Priya, a reporter for the news website The Report, was also injured by a rubber bullet, IFJ said.

Numerous other journalists were injured including New Age journalist Ahamed Fayez, Bangla Tribune's Salman Tarek Shakil, Jobaer Ahmed, Daily Kalbela's Rafsan Jani, Abu Saleh Musa, Rabiul Islam Rubel, Touhidul Islam Tarek, Dhaka Times' Salekin Tarin, Kazi Ihsan Didar, Inqilab's F A Masum, Ittefaq's Tanvir Ahammed, Sheikh Naser, Ekushey TV's Touhidur Rahman, Arifur Rahman, Desh Rupantor's Arifur Rahman Rabbi, Share Biz's Hamidur Rahman, and Freelance journalist Maruf.
    
"The violent mass assault of journalists and media workers by demonstrators and police in Bangladesh is deplorable and a severe attack on press freedom," IFJ said.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SC to hear Jamaat’s appeal on Nov 12
Man gets 10-yr imprisonment for throwing acid in Ctg
Dengue: 8 dead, 1895 hospitalised in a day
IFJ condemns attacks on journos
JU students protest cutting down trees in reserved area
Uncertainty, tension grip students, parents amid raging political crisis
Mother gets back her child after three years legal battle
124 BD students get Russian govt scholarships


Latest News
PM returns home from Saudi Arabia
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft