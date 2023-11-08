IFJ condemns attacks on journos

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the attacks on journalists in Bangladesh and urged the authorities to investigate all harassment and violence towards the journalists and media workers.Approximately 30 journalists were attacked and had their equipment seized while covering a protest in the Naya Paltan area of Dhaka on October 28, the IFJ said.Among those assaulted during the political rally was Mohammad Ali Mazed, a video journalist with Agence-France-Press (AFP) and a member of the Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) Executive Committee, IFJ said in a statement on November 6.Mazed was ambushed and beaten on the head and back by BNP protestors, with his safety gear saving him from severe injuries, IFJ said, adding that his journalistic equipment was broken during the assault.Sazzad Hossain, a freelance photographer for The Guardian, Deutsche Welle (DW), and SOPA Images, was targeted with brick chips and subsequently trampled by another group of BNP protestors.Awami League demonstrators beat The Daily Kalbela reporter Abu Saleh Musa and Tahir Zaman Priya, a reporter for the news website The Report, was also injured by a rubber bullet, IFJ said.Numerous other journalists were injured including New Age journalist Ahamed Fayez, Bangla Tribune's Salman Tarek Shakil, Jobaer Ahmed, Daily Kalbela's Rafsan Jani, Abu Saleh Musa, Rabiul Islam Rubel, Touhidul Islam Tarek, Dhaka Times' Salekin Tarin, Kazi Ihsan Didar, Inqilab's F A Masum, Ittefaq's Tanvir Ahammed, Sheikh Naser, Ekushey TV's Touhidur Rahman, Arifur Rahman, Desh Rupantor's Arifur Rahman Rabbi, Share Biz's Hamidur Rahman, and Freelance journalist Maruf."The violent mass assault of journalists and media workers by demonstrators and police in Bangladesh is deplorable and a severe attack on press freedom," IFJ said. �UNB