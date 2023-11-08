Video
JU students protest cutting down trees in reserved area

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
JU Correspondent

The progressive students of Jahangirnagar University demonstrated on campus on Tuesday, protesting cutting down trees in a reserved area to construct an institute building.

The protesters formed a human chain at 1:30pm on the backside of the Mathematical and Physical Sciences building.

Protesters at the programme alleged that the university authorities were chopping down trees during the last Puja vacation to the reserve forest to execute their plan for constructing the Institute of Information Technology building, disregarding the ecological balance of the campus.

JU Chhatra Union Convener Alif Mahmud criticised university authorities for serving special group interests without considering ecological balance.

He requested to introduce a well-planned master plan to eliminate classroom crises and maintain ecological balance, involving all university stakeholders.

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front JU Chapter General Secretary Kanaj Kanti Roy accuses the university administration of fascist behaviour, causing tree destruction during Puja vacation and grabbing land for special benefits of particular interest groups.




