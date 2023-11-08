Video
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023
City News

Mother gets back her child after three years legal battle

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

After almost three years of legal battle, mother Sadika Sheikh got her child back following the Supreme Court order on Monday.
 
However, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court granted bail to Shaniur TIM Nabi, who was sentenced to six months in a contempt of court case for disobeying the order and leaving the country with the child without court permission.

At the same time, the apex court said that the child would remain with his mother Sadika Sheikh, who is from Hyderabad, until the disposal of the case pending in the family court. The father can visit the child two days a week from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm.

The apex court also said that the mother of the child could not be taken out of the country without the permission of the court. The child's mother is a citizen of India.

Four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan came up with the orders after disposing of a petition filed by Shaniur TIM Nabi seeking bail in connection with a contempt of court case filed against him.

In an order of December 15, 2021, the High Court sentenced Shaniur to six months imprisonment and fined Tk 1 lakh in a contempt of court case for disobeying the court order and leaving the country with the child.

According to the lawyer, Shaniur, an Australian citizen of Bangladeshi origin, returned to the country last October with the child. He was sent to jail on October 23 after surrendering to a Dhaka court. After surrendering, he appealed against the High Court's decision and sought bail in the Appellate Division.

The application came up for hearing on November 1 in the Appellate Division. The court wants to know whether the child has been handed over to the mother or not. At the same time, the apex court fixed on November 6 for hearing on the matter.

In continuation of this, the apex court held hearing on the petition.

The child came to the court in the morning on Monday with his grandmother. The child's mother was also present in the court.

Advocate Munshi Moniruzzaman appeared on behalf of Shaniur with the assistance of Advocate Md Minhaduzzaman and Advocate Shakib Rezwan Kabir while Advocate Fawzia Karim Feroze accompanied by Kazi Maruful Alam represented Sadika during the court proceedings.




