Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

124 BD students get Russian govt scholarships

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Diplomstic Correspondent


The Russian government has allotted 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Pavel Dvoychenkov, director of the Russian House in Dhaka, announced the 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses for the academic year 2024-2025, a press release said.
The total number of scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 was 110.

At the beginning of the speech, he thanked the students who were interested in pursuing higher education in Russia. He mentioned that the Russian government provides many scholarships to Bangladeshi students every year and conducts all kinds of support programmes, including campaigns through the Russian House in Dhaka.

The scholarship application process for the next academic year started on September 1 and will continue until December 15 of this year. Dvoychenkov also mentioned that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was completed with the help of the Russian government and was going to be commissioned soon.

The project will require a lot of talented manpower in various departments, and there is also a special opportunity to work with graduates of Russian universities, he said.

During the seminar, Alina Andrukh, deputy head of international relations at Moscow Polytechnic University, presented the educational opportunities and facilities of the university online.

Dr Taibul Hasan Khan, a Soviet alumni and former professor of history at Jahangirnagar University, and Yasmin Sultana, teacher of the Russian language course at the Russian House in Dhaka, attended the event, among others, it said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


SC to hear Jamaat’s appeal on Nov 12
Man gets 10-yr imprisonment for throwing acid in Ctg
Dengue: 8 dead, 1895 hospitalised in a day
IFJ condemns attacks on journos
JU students protest cutting down trees in reserved area
Uncertainty, tension grip students, parents amid raging political crisis
Mother gets back her child after three years legal battle
124 BD students get Russian govt scholarships


Latest News
PM returns home from Saudi Arabia
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft