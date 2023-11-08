Video
Home Editorial

Ensure healthy food in public varsity dorms

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
As universities represent a country's reputation, students are the national resources. But students at prominent universities in our country face various challenges including accommodation, nutrition, proper sanitation, and illegal politics.

However, students are managing to finish their education in spite of these obstacles, but there is completely no way of avoiding the nutrition crisis. The dining hall's meals are of extremely low quality and unhygienic. Instead of being nourished, the students get sick after eating this food.
Rising food prices are causing difficulties for many students who previously relied on outside food. The situation is deteriorating the lives of students and highlighting the administration's failure to uphold the right to healthy meals.

Government and universities must take immediate steps to address this issue so that the students can be ensured quality food.
Tasin Khan Student, Institute of Education and Research, University of Rajshahi



