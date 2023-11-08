PM's clarion call for Gaza truce commendable

In the wake of continued mass killings including women and children by the Israel's simultaneous brutal ground and air strikes, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has been considered a bold and commendable stand for the sake of peace for the entire Middle East region as the war has every possibility to spill to other Arab countries.She made this clarion call for the truce while addressing the International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment in Jeddah on Monday, urging the world leaders to adopt realistic measures sans any further delay as the Gaza conflict death toll has already passed 10,000.Sheikh Hasina once again pointed to the realistic and specific solution to the Palestinian crisis with the establishment of an independent and sovereign state for the Palestinians in accordance with the UN resolutions.Her government earlier issued a statement in which a two-state solution was clearly enunciated with Palestine and Israel living side by side as independent states free of occupation following UN Resolutions Nos 242 and 338. But the Western world mainly the US has not been playing its due role in implementing the two-state policy in order to end Palestinian conflict.Sheikh Hasina's call for a ceasefire came when US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was on a four-day trip to the Middle East running from pillar to post for a humanitarian pause which was instantly rejected by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.This means there is no armistice in sight. This is a slap in the face of the US as Biden administration has been seeking to get in more aid into Gaza amid the Israeli bombardment of the enclave and establish calm to secure safe passage for the hostages.Conversely, the Israeli forces have continued their brutal attacks on innocent Palestinians turning the Gaza Strip into a hellish landscape. Even hospitals, civilians' homes, convey of ambulances have not been spared from their attacks. Their recent air strikes on the Ahli Al-Arabi hospital left over 500 people dead.Israeli attacks on civilians' targets are a clear violation of the international law which defines that attacks on medical facilities and other places where the sick and wounded are housed is prohibited under the international humanitarian law.All these Israeli atrocities which are variously described as war crimes and genocides have been committed with the direct supports from the US which has long been applying double standard in regard with the Palestinian issue. Evidently, the US has deployed its 2,000 military personnel in Israel and moved its world's largest aircraft carrier closer to the eastern Mediterranean.We are in plea to the global community particularly Muslim world to stand beside Palestinians and appeal for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in order to save the innocent people.