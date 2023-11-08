The complex political reality of Bangladesh

With only two months to go till the 12th national parliament election in Bangladesh, the political scene of Bangladesh has started to heat up. Political activities from various political parties are taking to the streets of the capital city of Dhaka, often time leaving its well-known violent footprints into the heart and mind of the people of Bangladesh. Since its inception in 1971 after a bloody liberation war against then West Pakistan, the political system of Bangladesh has traversed through many rough events. The more challenges a system evolves through, the stronger and the better it becomes. However, for the case of Bangladesh's political arena, a stable, robust, and vibrant democracy is still a far-fetched dream.In any "ideal" stable democracy theoretically, there is peaceful transition of power. In the case of Bangladesh's democracy practically, it has never been the case. Never in the history of Bangladesh, the government left the power peacefully if they lost during an election. Never in the history of Bangladesh, various political parties reached an agreement to accept the election result. Sometimes it took a military coup, sometimes violent destruction of civilian lives and properties, and other time it has taken the whole system being overtaken by illegal bureaucratic/pseudo-military backed government to see a transition of government from one to the next.The deeply divided, polarized political theatre of Bangladesh that is observed today isn't the result of mere one or two events. Lack of trust between different political elements didn't reach to this historical low level in a matter of days. From the killing of the founding father of Bangladesh to the heinous 21st august grenade attack on political opposition by government backed terrorists-- uncountable events supported, funded, and backed by both sides of the political aisles are to be blamed for the current state of democracy in Bangladesh.Since last two weeks, political parties from the opposite spectrum of the ruling party are calling for resignation of the current government. Call for resignation of the prime minister of Bangladesh is not a new movement by the opposite political parties. Since national parliament election of 2014 that BNP, the main political opposition of current government boycotted, their movement against government is ongoing. In the name of protest, there are allegations of mass-violence against the BNP backed coalition. One important point to note here is that violence, destruction, and anarchy is nothing new in Bangladesh's politics, and historically both parties have resorted to violent movement from time to time. The ultimate and only sufferer of any political movement in Bangladesh has been the general population who hardly have anything to do with politics.As time is nearing the election time, the street of the country is once again full of protests and counter protests. In recent days, many lives have been lost including the life of a law enforcement personnel, many civilian properties have been destroyed, public roads and properties have been defaced. The government is cracking down on key political leaders of opposition due to their alleged involvement in these destructions while opposition leaders are blaming the government for lack of a free, fair, and level playing ground for the upcoming election. The western coalition led by the United States has been vocal in voicing its opinion in Bangladesh's internal politics in recent months. The U.S. has introduced a 3C visa policy restricting visa into the U.S. for those who participates in activities deemed to be anti-democratic in the Lense of the U.S.Due to being far from political power for far too long a strong opposition in Bangladesh is clearly lacking. No political movement from the opposition has been successful in creating a momentum, strong-enough to cause instability in the government. The government, on the other hand, is busy showcasing all the development works done under their leadership in the last decade. Albeit the economic condition of Bangladesh has improved drastically for many developments under the efficient leadership of current prime minister. Without any doubt, Bangladesh's overall situation is quite a few magnitudes better than it used to be under the previous government. However, at the same time there has been a constant deterioration of democratic practices in Bangladesh. And the lack of trust as mentioned previously between various political parties are at historical high. The trust between different political parties is so low that the parties of opposition are seeking help from foreign governments as their last resort for forcing the current government to ensure free, fair, and credible election.The interest of general people in participating in politics is historically low as well which were evident from few elections that were conducted in the last few months. The low turnout of voters is a threat to a vibrant democracy where voters are supposed to decide their representatives. The last two national parliament elections in which there were uncountable reports of irregularities, are one of the many reasons of the lack of interest from the general population. Parties from both aisles are busy showcasing their popularities with showdown of people on the streets. But one question shall come to every concerned mind: How many of these people in these political programs belong to the "real politically independent" population class?Without being able to create interest in the mind of enough population, no political movement of any party will be successful in the real sense. At the end of the day, it will be the people of Bangladesh who will decide their future representatives. No foreign countries will be able to do it for Bangladesh. Every country in this world only looks for its own interest. Sending some video messages while absconding abroad, the opposite political leader will not be successful to attain enough popular support to create any meaningful change. Slowly the interest and momentum of the people supporting him will also go down when they will see that it is only them who is being used as a pawn.No matter how much developed the country has become, no matter how well the economic variables are, none of these will sustain, if democratic practices keep going down. When democratic practices diminish from a society, power becomes too centralized. When power becomes too centralized, lack of accountability increases drastically as there is no one to hold the power accountable. Lack of accountability, lack of proper checks and balances between various elements of government can never be a good thing in any society. For a society to thrive, there must be various school of thoughts, there must be different opinions. For a society to prosper, everyone shall be hold accountable. Only when there is a vibrant democracy, it is possible. For that to happen in Bangladesh, all stakeholders need to decide together what kind of a future they want to leave for their future generations.If the current events from both political parties continue, political blockades from the opposition and political crackdown on opposition by the government, no positive outcome will come anytime soon. For a positive future, coming together with well intention from both sides needs to happen first. It will take time, it will take dialogue with an open mind, it will take compromise from all sides to develop trust between different political parties in Bangladesh. Overnight a Thomas Jefferson will not be born there. However, with proper attitude from both sides, the country that gave blood for its liberation may very well find another Bangabandhu in the future.The writer is an Aerospace Engineer, Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita, KS