How world sees Palestinians die in Israeli brutalities

Global observers are well aware that Israel's brutal attack on Gaza and the West Bank since October 7th, 2023, as part of a protracted conflict aimed at undermining the freedom of Palestine, has stirred global outcry. Despite direct support from several powerful autocratic leaders and modern military assistance, the shocking scene of brutal carnage continues. The global civilized society is not just watching the barbaric ordeal, but is voicing intense disdain and condemnation for Israel's excessive aggression. The citizens of Israel, while endorsing their government's policies in their country, are seen through the lens of general public resentment.According to media sources, even though the United Nations and the entire sensible world propose a ceasefire, the ongoing policy of the United States is fueling the issue. The so-called beacon of human rights is not significantly moved by the plight of numerous children, adolescents, and women being mercilessly killed. Instead, there's a widespread sentiment of a warmongering attitude that is engulfing all of Palestine, depicting heinous attempts of a genocide. In vehement opposition to this inferno of violence, the Bangladeshi government and its people, under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have expressed various forms of protest, condemnation, and profound abhorrence.On October 30th, 2023, in Bangladesh's grand National Parliament, a proposal was unanimously adopted denouncing the barbaric attacks by Israel's invading forces in Gaza, Palestine. Regarding the proposal, the Honorable Prime Minister stated, "We talk about human rights, but Israel repeatedly violates human rights in Palestine. Immediately, this violation of human rights must stop. We don't want this massacre, and we demand that their legitimate claims in Palestine be recognized. We demand the opening of service points for Palestine." Referring to the incidents of past attacks, she further stated, "Before, such massacres have been conducted. Women and children have been murdered. When children grow up, are they becoming militants? That's why they are being killed. I, in the forums I've attended, have expressed condemnation of these killings. As human beings, as mothers, it is our responsibility to protest against such incidents."This stands as an abridged yet faithful representation of the sentiment and proposition in the Bangladeshi Parliament regarding the appalling incidents in Palestine. The unrelenting, indiscriminate attacks by Israeli forces have left Gaza, a Palestinian enclave, reeling under bombings, airstrikes, and rocket assaults. Despite the majority vote for the "Humanitarian Ceasefire" in Gaza by the United Nations General Assembly, the extensive bombings by Israel have intensified compared to before. The ongoing attacks have immediately disrupted all forms of communication, including the internet in Gaza. According to the Palestinian Telecommunication Company, PalTel, due to the bomb showers, all communication, including internet and cellular services, has been entirely disrupted. Hence, accurate, real-time data on the extent of casualties and destruction caused by Israel's assault in Gaza is currently unavailable. While the world leaders continue to call for a ceasefire, Israel's Prime Minister has declared that the assault will persist until the "victorious" announcement is made, bypassing the strong call for a cessation of hostilities. The conflict in Gaza raises concerns that without a ceasefire, Hamas may resurge in Gaza. The United States' State Department stated its preference for a ceasefire in Gaza, acknowledging the risks of the ongoing conflict.Save the Children, an international development organization, reports that every 15 minutes, a child in Gaza is killed due to Israeli airstrikes. The death toll in Gaza, up to October 31st, 2023, stands at 8,306, including 3,457 children and 2,136 women, making up 66% of the casualties. Around 1,050 people, including 950 children, are still missing since the attacks began. The devastating aftermath of such ruthless warfare in Gaza extends beyond just human life, with Israel's inhumane assault leaving residential buildings, schools, mosques, churches, ambulances, hospitals, and even agricultural lands destroyed. The Gaza Strip is now a place where basic necessities like electricity, fuel, and food supplies are severely depleted, plunging it into a complete humanitarian catastrophe.Hospitals in Gaza lack critical medical supplies, risking closure and worsening hygienic conditions. UNRWA's Philip Lazarini warned of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis on October 27, 2023, due to escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Humanitarian groups are concerned about Gaza's worsening situation and their ability to provide aid, raising global concern about the impact on essential services and human rights. This conflict prompts significant questions about its repercussions, leaving the world deeply concerned. On the night of October 17th, the brutal attack by the Israeli forces victimized Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital. The death toll at this hospital has exceeded 800. Most nations and organizations around the world expressed anger and condemnation regarding such a horrific incident. Israel's opposition and protest are fervently felt in various countries, with frequent demands for a thorough investigation into this attack. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, categorized the assault on the hospital's sheltering of non-combatant civilians as "massacre" and "shameful for humanity."Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it a "heinous crime," while the Arab world labeled it a "brutal war crime." Leaders like Canada's PM Justin Trudeau and France's President termed it "horrifying." The respective foreign ministries highlighted hospitals as safe zones under International Humanitarian Law, emphasizing the need to protect non-combatant civilians. The Palestinians have faced injustice and atrocities since 1948, with no effective international action against Israel's expansionist occupation. Accurately counting civilian casualties in this ongoing conflict remains incredibly difficult.The establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, though the only just solution to this problem, has faced repeated failures due to Israel's protection of self-interest, discriminatory behavior, and various initiatives by powerful states, both new and existing, contributing to exacerbating the situation. Even the United Nations or the Arab League, representing 22 Muslim nations, have failed to play a meaningful role. Peace negotiations have been ongoing for the past 25 years at a snail's pace. While numerous countries stand for the cause of Palestinian independence, influential support directly favoring Israel from several states, particularly the United States, and various European countries, has intensified, as opined by experienced analysts.Meanwhile, under the direction of the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has dispatched medical services and emergency medical supplies for the treatment of hundreds of ailing and vulnerable Palestinians. Bangladesh observed a national mourning on October 21, 2023, following the casualties in Palestine due to the aggression and attack by Israeli forces. The national flag was flown at half-mast in all institutions of the country, and special prayers were organized in all mosques and religious establishments for the injured in Palestine. Muslims worldwide have been drawn to express their sympathies at all levels as well as in Bangladesh, expressing solidarity.Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised concerns via the mass media. The world stands united against the tragic events in Gaza. Across the globe, large public gatherings and rallies express a strong condemnation of Israel and its allies. These protests deeply resonate with people worldwide, akin to waves in a turbulent sea. It's clear that alleged democratic nations, claiming to protect human rights, are being unequivocally dismissed by the global community for their inhumane conduct.The writer is an educationalist, former Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University.