Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:29 AM
Home Countryside

Two cousins drown in B’baria

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Countryside Desk

Two cousins drowned in a pond of Jatrapur Village in Ashuganj Upazila of Brahmanbaria District on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sobuj, 7, son of Abdus Salam Mia, and Surjo, 9, son of Rubel, of the same family.

According to locals, the two children drowned while taking a bath in the pond near their house on Monday.
Locals spotted the body of Sobuj floating in the pond.

When Surjo could not be found anywhere, locals and family members started searching in the pond. At one point, they managed to rescue Surjo in a critical condition and took both boys to the Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies were handed over to their families, added the OC.



