Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:29 AM
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Sunamganj

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a college girl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Sunamganj, on Sunday.

NOAKHALI: A rickshaw-puller reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Abu Hanif, 32, son of late Abul Kalam, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Norottampur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hanif took loan money from various NGOs. On Sunday, he supposed to pay the install money to an NGO. As he could not be able to arrange the money, Hanif hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 10:15 am.
 
Later on, the family members saw his hanging body and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 1 pm and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Begumganj Police Station (PS) Irfan Khan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Sakiba Akhter Tuba, 17, was the son of Sayan Mia of Jalalpur Village and a twelfth grader at Inatganj Degree College.

 She along with her family lived in a rented house at Inatganj under Pailgaon Union.

Police and local sources said Tuba hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the rented house on Sunday.
 
Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Jagannathpur PS Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.




