PM likely to inaugurate development projects in Khulna Nov 13

KHULNA, Nov 7: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate 22 development projects and lay foundation stones of two ones in the district on November 13.According to sources at the district administration-Khulna, a total of 24 projects have already been sent to the PM's Office.Deputy Commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 22 development projects and lay foundation stones of two others of about Tk 391.12 crore at a grand rally to be held on Khulna Circuit House ground on November 13.Of the these projects, eight implemented by the Department of Public Works are: Genocide and Torture Archive and Museum building, Civil Surgeon office building and residence, Technical Training Centre in Paikgacha Upazila, renovation and modernisation of Khulna Apprentice Training Office, Khulna BSTI regional office, Women's hostel building, Paikgacha Upazila Sub-Registry office building, Boys' hostel construction of Agricultural Training Institute at Daulatpur.Ten other projects implemented by Education Engineering Department (EED) are: Dumuria Technical School and College, Boyra Secondary School, Khulna Collegiate School, Government LBK Degree Women's College, Government Bangabandhu College, Chalna Bazar Government Girls' High School, Talimul Millat Rahmatia Fazil Madrasa, Nazrul Nagar Secondary Girls' School, RRF Secondary School and Arong Ghata Secondary School.One project implemented by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is 115.30 metre Bridge over Bhadra River under Dumuria Upazila.Department of Agricultural Extension implemented their six-storey office building while Forest Department of West Division implemented Shekhertek Eco-Tourism Centre in Sundarban.Besides, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) implemented a project of city's important damaged roads at footpath reconstruction for water logging free city.Premier will also lay two foundation stones of two projects of KCC and EED. The projects are - Construction of Sanitary Landfill and Dighlia Technical School and College respectively.