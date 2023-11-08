Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

PM likely to inaugurate development projects in Khulna Nov 13

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 7: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate 22 development projects and lay foundation stones of two ones  in the district on November 13.

According to sources at the district administration-Khulna, a total of 24 projects have already been sent to the PM's Office.

Deputy Commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 22 development projects and lay foundation stones of two others of about Tk 391.12 crore at a grand rally to be held on Khulna Circuit House ground on November 13.

Of the these projects, eight implemented by the Department of Public Works are:  Genocide and Torture Archive and Museum building, Civil Surgeon office building and residence, Technical Training Centre in Paikgacha Upazila, renovation and modernisation of Khulna Apprentice Training Office, Khulna BSTI regional office, Women's hostel building,  Paikgacha Upazila Sub-Registry office building, Boys' hostel construction of Agricultural Training Institute at Daulatpur.

Ten other projects implemented by Education Engineering Department (EED) are:  Dumuria Technical School and College, Boyra Secondary School, Khulna Collegiate School, Government LBK Degree Women's College, Government Bangabandhu College, Chalna Bazar Government Girls' High School, Talimul Millat Rahmatia Fazil Madrasa, Nazrul Nagar Secondary Girls' School, RRF Secondary School and Arong Ghata Secondary School.

One project implemented by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is 115.30 metre Bridge over Bhadra River under Dumuria    Upazila.

Department of Agricultural Extension implemented their six-storey office building while Forest Department of West Division implemented Shekhertek Eco-Tourism Centre in Sundarban.

Besides, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) implemented a project of city's important damaged roads at footpath reconstruction for water logging free city.

Premier will also lay two foundation stones of two projects of KCC and EED. The projects are - Construction of Sanitary Landfill and Dighlia Technical School and College respectively.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two cousins drown in B’baria
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Sunamganj
PM likely to inaugurate development projects in Khulna Nov 13
Vegetable prices unbridled at Ishwardi
KCC announces Tk 1,083cr budget for ’23-24 FY
Three to die, six jailed in murder cases
Bridge over Kirtinasha River opens in Shariatpur
UP chairman’s wife found hanging at Dashmina


Latest News
PM returns home from KSA
PM returns home from Saudi Arabia
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft