Vegetable prices unbridled at Ishwardi

PABNA, Nov 7: After meeting local demand of vegetables in Ishwardi Upazila of the district, surplus vegetables are sent to other upazilas.This upazila is known as a storehouse of vegetables. Yet the price of vegetables is unaffordable, mostly by the low and middle-income people.At present, due to the increased prices, sales have decreased. Buyers are now buying at 'poa volume' (about 250 grams) instead of kilogram (kg).Retailers said, despite the increased prices, they are not getting good profits.According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Department, every year vegetables are cultivated on 7,005 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila, with 19 lakh 116 tonnes of vegetables.Big wholesale vegetable market in the upazila is Aotapara Dashuria market.Potato is selling at Tk 53 per kg at the wholesale level, and at Tk 55-60 at the retail level. Per kg onion is selling at Tk 92 at the wholesale level and at Tk 95-100 at the retail level. Pepper is selling at Tk 100 per kg at the wholesale level and at Tk 115-120 at the retail level. Garlic is selling at Tk 220 at the wholesale level and at Tk 230-240 at the retail level.Arum is selling at Tk 60-65 per kg at the wholesale level and at Tk 60-65 at 75-80 at the retail level.At the wholesale level, winter cauliflower is selling at Tk 60 while Tk 70 at the retail level. Radish is selling at Tk 15-20 at the wholesale level, and at Tk 25 at the retail level.Pointed gourd is selling at Tk 32 per kg at the wholesale level while at Tk 35-40 at the retail level, papaya wholesale rate Tk 15 and retail Tk 20, wool wholesale rate at Tk 45 and retail at Tk 55-60, raw banana wholesale rate at Tk 28 and retail at Tk 35-40, cucumber wholesale rate at Tk 40 and retail at Tk 45-50, cilantro is selling at Tk 80 at the wholesale level while at Tk l 90-100 at retail level, and sweet pumpkin selling at Tk 50 at the wholesale level while at Tk 55-60 at the retail level.Matlab Hossain, a retail vegetable seller at Taragunia market, said, prices of all vegetables in the market are relatively higher.A consumer, Asha Sahidul Islam, said, "We are low-income people having a daily earning of Tk 500. We can't afford costly vegetables."Another Asha Shamim from Kayamari said, "Vegetables are so expensive in the market. I have been compelled to reduce vegetable purchase to 500 or 250 grams."Asha Safiqul Islam said, 'We are low-income people. Our ability to buy vegetables is also deceasing."According to the office of the Department of Agriculture Extension, there is a sufficient supply of vegetables in the market.The vegetables of this upazila go outside to other upazilas. Compared to a few days, the price of vegetables has decreased slightly. He said that the price has increased because of the syndicator.On the other hand, there is Rooppur Nuclear Centre where 20 thousand people live. A lot of vegetables are sold here in the daily market, so the price of vegetables in Erkan is relatively high.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Subir Kumar Das said, regular market monitoring work is going on to control the market price.