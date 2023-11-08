KCC announces Tk 1,083cr budget for ’23-24 FY

KHULNA, Nov 7: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) on Monday announced its annual budget amounting to Tk 1,082.99 crore for the 2023-24 financial year (FY).KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq made the announcement at a function held in Shaheed Altaf Auditorium in Nagar Bhaban.Revenue expenditure in the proposed budget has been estimated at Tk 196.52 crore while development expenditure at Tk 736.7 crore.The mayor said, no new tax has been imposed. The corporation has a plan to increase its revenue by collecting dues of municipality taxes, levying taxes on all newly constructed establishments as per the existing rules and expanding its own source of income and expansion of city area, he added.In the budget, Tk 61.25 crore has been earmarked for annual development works.Tk 47.50 crore has been allocated for the development sector from the revenue sector while Tk 14.24 crore for infrastructure and renovation.A total of Tk 17.40 crore has been proposed for waste management and mosquito eradication.In the last 2022-23 financial year, the budget was Tk 861.06 crore, and the revised budget was Tk 697.76 crore. The rate of implementation of the budget was 81 per cent.Convener of Budget Preparation and Direction Committee Councillor Ali Akbor Tipu presided over the budget function while Chief Executive Officer of KCC Laskar Tazul Islam conducted it.Panel mayors, councillors, freedom fighters, leaders of Awami League and 14-party alliance, leaders of different organizations, officials of KCC, and media representatives, among others, were present at the budget function.