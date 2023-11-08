Three to die, six jailed in murder cases

Separate courts sentenced three people to death and six others including two women to imprisonment in different murder cases in six districts- Kishoreganj, Natore, Narayanganj, Faridpur, Jhenidah and Sirajganj, in recent times.KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his younger brother in Katiadi Upazila in 2018.Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Shammi Hasina Parvin handed down the verdict.The condemned convict is Nazrul Islam Biplob, 50, son of Hazi Nuruzzaman, a resident of Chandapur Konapara Village under Katiadi Upazila.The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer six months of imprisonment.According to the prosecution, Biplab hacked and stabbed his younger brother Masood Uz Zaman to death in his sleep centring of a family dispute on April 20 in 2018.The deceased's wife Nipa Begum, being the plaintiff, filed a case with Katiadi Model Police Station (PS) in this regard.Police then arrested the accused Nazrul Islam Biplob, and then, he confessed of killing his younger brother before magistrate's court.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing him after investigation.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor (PP) Md Humayun on behalf of the state while Advocate ABM Lutfur Rashid Rana fought for the accused.NATORE: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a woman and her son to life-term imprisonment for killing housewife over dowry in Singra Upazila in 2011.At the same time, the court also fined them Tk 30,000 each.The condemned convicts are: Geeta Rani Mahanta, and her son Dulal Chandra Mahanta. Both of them are residents of Pakuria Village under the upazila.Natore District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict.PP of the court Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Dulal, his parents and other family members beat up his wife Rubi Rani Mahanta and her father Tapan Chandra Mahanta for their failure to pay dowry as per their demand on March 14 in 2011. Though her father managed to flee, Rubi Rani was strangled to death at that time.Later on, the deceased's father filed a case against his son-in-law and his family members with Singra PS in this regard.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Geeta Rani and her son Dulal Chandra.Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.NARAYANGANJ: separate courts in two days sentenced two people including a woman to life-term imprisonment and another to three years' jail in different murder cases in Araihazar Upazila of the district.A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing a woman in Araihazar Upazila in 2007.Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Umme Saraban Tahura handed down the verdict on Thursday in absence of the convict.The condemned convict is Md Jalal, son of Md Sultan, a resident of Noakandi area in Narsingdi District.The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.According to the prosecution, Jalal is the brother-in-law of deceased Rizia Khatun's daughter Latufa. On October 5 in 2007, Jalal had an altercation with Rizia, wife of late Afsar Uddin, at her home in Jhaugarah area in Araihazar Upazila of Narayanganj. At dawn of October 6, the blood stained unconscious body of Rizia Khatun was found at her room. She was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.The deceased's son Rafiqul, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Araihazar PS in this regard.After investigation, police identified that Jalal was the killer and submitted the charge-sheet to the court against him.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of 13 witnesses.Another court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment and her husband to three years in jail for killing power loom worker Mojibur Rahman in Araihazar Upazila in 2021.Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Assamas Jaglul Hossain handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.The condemned convicts are Josna Banu, 40, and her husband Shahid Mia, 50, son of late Ibrahim, residents of Ilumdi Kandapara area of Araihazar Upazila.The court also fined life-term convict Josna Tk 10,000.Advocate Khorshed Alam Molla, lawyer from the plaintiff's side, confirmed the matter.According to the case statement, Mojibur Rahman, a power loom worker, went missing from Ilumdi Kanda area of Araihazar Upazila on February 10, 2021. His body was, later, recovered from an abandoned house in the area the next day.The deceased's wife Nazma Begum, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Araihazar PS in this regard.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.FARIDPUR: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment on the charge of killing his mother in Sadar Upazila in 2018.Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Dutta handed down the verdict on Thursday afternoon.The condemned convict is Akkas Sheikh, 30, a resident of North Alipur area in the upazila.The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.Nabab Ali Mridha, assistant PP of the court, confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Akkas hacked his mother Amena to death on February 6, 2018, for refusing to give him money to consume drugs.A case was filed by the deceased's husband and also the convict's father Mozahar Sheikh with Faridpur Kotwali PS accusing Akkas in this regard.After that, Sub-Inspector (SI) Farhad Hossain submitted the charge-sheet against him to the court on April 13, 2018.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.JHENIDAH: A court in the district sentenced a man to death for killing his nephew in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on 2013.Jhenidah Senior District and Sessions Court Judge Md Najimudullah delivered the verdict recently.The condemned convict is Abdul Jalil Sarkar, a resident of Ghugri Village under the upazila.The court also fined him Tk 3 lakh.According to the case statement, Abdul Jalil hacked his nephew Rana over land dispute in the evening of August 10, 2013. Rana then succumbed to his injuries on the way to the upazila health complex.Later on, the deceased's father lodged a murder case with Maheshpur PS accusing Abdul Jalil.The investigating officer of the case then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.After examining the case evidences and hearing the witnesses, the court delivered the verdict on Monday afternoon.SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Enayetpur PS area in 2009.Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abul Bashar Mia handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convict.The condemned convict is Shamim Sheikh, 46, son of Ansar Ali of Khukni Jhaopara Village under Enayetpur PS.The court also fined him Tk 50,000.Additional PP of the court Jebunnessa confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, Shamim strangled his wife Khushia Begum on July 12 in 2009 over a family dispute.The deceased's brother Gyadon Akanda, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Enayetpur PS accusing three persons including Shamim in this regard.After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.Two other accused were acquitted as the allegations brought against them could not be proven at that time.