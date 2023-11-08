Bridge over Kirtinasha River opens in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Nov 7: The communication suffering of over 1 lakh people of five unions in Naria Upazila of the district has come to an end after opening a bridge over the Kirtinasha River.The 99-metre bridge at Bhojeshwar Union was inaugurated on Tuesday morning by Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, MP.For the last 50 years people of Bhojeshwar, Japsa, Nashasan, Moktarer Char, and Rajnagar unions had been suffering the communication disarray.The bridge including two approach roads of 511 metre has been built at Tk 23 crore.Now their communication with Shariatpur Sadar has been easy.