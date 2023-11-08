Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bridge over Kirtinasha River opens in Shariatpur

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

Bridge over Kirtinasha River opens in Shariatpur

Bridge over Kirtinasha River opens in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Nov 7: The communication suffering of over 1 lakh people of five unions in Naria Upazila of the district has come to an end after opening a bridge over the Kirtinasha River.

The 99-metre bridge at Bhojeshwar Union was inaugurated on Tuesday morning by Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, MP.

 For the last 50 years people of Bhojeshwar, Japsa, Nashasan, Moktarer Char, and Rajnagar unions had been suffering the communication disarray.

The bridge including two approach roads of 511 metre has been built at Tk   23 crore.
Now their communication with Shariatpur Sadar has been easy.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two cousins drown in B’baria
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Sunamganj
PM likely to inaugurate development projects in Khulna Nov 13
Vegetable prices unbridled at Ishwardi
KCC announces Tk 1,083cr budget for ’23-24 FY
Three to die, six jailed in murder cases
Bridge over Kirtinasha River opens in Shariatpur
UP chairman’s wife found hanging at Dashmina


Latest News
PM returns home from KSA
PM returns home from Saudi Arabia
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft