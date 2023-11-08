Video
Home Countryside

UP chairman’s wife found hanging at Dashmina

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent


DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Nov 7: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her residence in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mousumi Akter, 32, second wife of Asaduzzaman Sohag, chairman of Bahrampur Union Parishad in the upazila. The couple used to live in a rented house in Nalkhola Bus Stand area in the upazila.
It was known that Asaduzzaman Sohag saw his wife's body hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom of their house at noon when he arrived there from his work.

She was then rescued and taken to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina Police Station Md Anowar Hossain Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard and legal action would be taken after        investigation.




