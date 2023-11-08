Trump clashes with judge at New York civil fraud trial

NEW YORK, Nov 7: A combative Donald Trump took the stand on Monday in the New York civil fraud case threatening his real estate empire, clashing repeatedly with the judge and denouncing the trial as a "disgrace."
One year out from an election he hopes will return him to the White House, the 77-year-old Trump became the first former US president to testify as a defendant in a court case in more than a century.
Trump had a number of heated exchanges with Judge Arthur Engoron and lawyers for the New York attorney general's office during his daylong appearance in a Manhattan courtroom, prompting the judge to tell him at one point to "please, just answer the questions, no speeches."
"This is not a political rally," the New York Supreme Court justice told the 2024 Republican presidential nomination front-runner.
Trump accused the judge of being "very hostile" and denounced New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against him, as a "political hack." �AFP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft