Trump clashes with judge at New York civil fraud trial

NEW YORK, Nov 7: A combative Donald Trump took the stand on Monday in the New York civil fraud case threatening his real estate empire, clashing repeatedly with the judge and denouncing the trial as a "disgrace."One year out from an election he hopes will return him to the White House, the 77-year-old Trump became the first former US president to testify as a defendant in a court case in more than a century.Trump had a number of heated exchanges with Judge Arthur Engoron and lawyers for the New York attorney general's office during his daylong appearance in a Manhattan courtroom, prompting the judge to tell him at one point to "please, just answer the questions, no speeches.""This is not a political rally," the New York Supreme Court justice told the 2024 Republican presidential nomination front-runner.Trump accused the judge of being "very hostile" and denounced New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against him, as a "political hack." �AFP