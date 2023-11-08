Indian states vote in key test for Modi and rivals ahead of 2024 general election

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Two of five Indian states due to elect new legislatures this month began voting on Tuesday, a big test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning a third term in a national election due by May.Modi and leaders of the main opposition Congress party headed by Rahul Gandhi have criss-crossed the five states, addressing campaign rallies and promising cash doles, farm loan waivers, subsidies and insurance covers, among others, to woo voters.Gandhi has worked hard to revive Congress since its drubbing in the 2019 general elections and helped form an alliance of 28 regional parties to give Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party a tougher fight in 2024.But surveys suggest Modi remains popular after a decade in power and will likely win a third term. �REUTERS