Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors

Dong Hyeon outshines Amit

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter


The second matches of Group-5 of ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors were decided on Tuesday when Dong Hyeon Euom from South Korea outshined Amit Moond from India by straight 6-0 and 6-0 sets in the Boys' Singles event in Dhaka.

In other matches of boys' singles, Aarav Samrat Hada from the USA defeated Pranav Korade from India by 6-0 and 6-3, Teetawat Tavachphongsri from Thailand defeated Tavish Pahwa from India in 6-4, 5-7, and 6-2 sets, Ju Hun Choo from South Korea defeated Vishvajeet Sanas from India in 6-0 and 6-1 sets, Ye Chan Choi from South Korea beat Prabir Mukesh Chavda from India in 6-1 and 7-6(5) sets, Raj Bir Pradhan from Nepal defeated Aahil Ayaz from India in 6-4 and 6-3 sets, Arnav Yadav from India defeated compatriot Eshant Patra in 6-3 and 6-0 sets and Jisung Lee from South Korea outplayed Patham Laosakulporn from Thailand in 6-0 and 6-1 sets.
In the girls' singles event, Saijayani Saijayani Banerjee from India defeated Priyasakhi Sajnani (IND) in 6-1 and 6-2 sets while Aleena Farid from India defeated compatriot Aradhyaa Verma in 6-7(9), 7-5 and 6-1 sets, Kashish Kant from the USA defeated Anisha Sivakumar from India in 6-7(5), 6-4, and 6-4 sets, Angel Patel from India defeated Ga In Lee from South Korea in 6-4 and 6-4 sets, Mandagalla Princy from India defeated compatriot Pal Upadhyay in 6-3 and 6-3 sets, Sunira Thapa from Nepal beat Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati from India in 7-5 and 7-6(5) sets and Devanshi Gohil from India outplayed compatriot Saanvi Reddy Erva in 3-6, 7-5, and 7-6(8) sets.

The second-round matches of the singles event and some matches of the doubles event will be played today (Wednesday) in the Bangladesh capital.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Five controversies involving Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan
WC 'timed out' dismissal row divides cricket
Dong Hyeon outshines Amit
Shakib not welcome in Sri Lanka
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the event
Tigresses seal super victory in Super Over
Dortmund hope to rebound in crunch Newcastle clash
Rooney opens up over alcohol struggles early in his career


Latest News
PM returns home from Saudi Arabia
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft