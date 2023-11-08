Dong Hyeon outshines Amit

The second matches of Group-5 of ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors were decided on Tuesday when Dong Hyeon Euom from South Korea outshined Amit Moond from India by straight 6-0 and 6-0 sets in the Boys' Singles event in Dhaka.In other matches of boys' singles, Aarav Samrat Hada from the USA defeated Pranav Korade from India by 6-0 and 6-3, Teetawat Tavachphongsri from Thailand defeated Tavish Pahwa from India in 6-4, 5-7, and 6-2 sets, Ju Hun Choo from South Korea defeated Vishvajeet Sanas from India in 6-0 and 6-1 sets, Ye Chan Choi from South Korea beat Prabir Mukesh Chavda from India in 6-1 and 7-6(5) sets, Raj Bir Pradhan from Nepal defeated Aahil Ayaz from India in 6-4 and 6-3 sets, Arnav Yadav from India defeated compatriot Eshant Patra in 6-3 and 6-0 sets and Jisung Lee from South Korea outplayed Patham Laosakulporn from Thailand in 6-0 and 6-1 sets.In the girls' singles event, Saijayani Saijayani Banerjee from India defeated Priyasakhi Sajnani (IND) in 6-1 and 6-2 sets while Aleena Farid from India defeated compatriot Aradhyaa Verma in 6-7(9), 7-5 and 6-1 sets, Kashish Kant from the USA defeated Anisha Sivakumar from India in 6-7(5), 6-4, and 6-4 sets, Angel Patel from India defeated Ga In Lee from South Korea in 6-4 and 6-4 sets, Mandagalla Princy from India defeated compatriot Pal Upadhyay in 6-3 and 6-3 sets, Sunira Thapa from Nepal beat Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati from India in 7-5 and 7-6(5) sets and Devanshi Gohil from India outplayed compatriot Saanvi Reddy Erva in 3-6, 7-5, and 7-6(8) sets.The second-round matches of the singles event and some matches of the doubles event will be played today (Wednesday) in the Bangladesh capital.