Shakib not welcome in Sri Lanka

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
BIPIN DANI

Just over a month ago, Bangladesh's acting captain Litton Das showed huge sportsman spirit and had revoked his team's appeal against New Zealand batter Ish Sodhi, who was run out (Makaded) at the non-striker's end by Mahmud and his gesture was well admired by fans and ex-cricketers.

However, the same team's regular captain Shakib Al Hasan denying to revoke the Timed Out appeal against Sri Lanka's senior batter Angelo Mathews has not gone well with the latter's family.    

The family of Sri Lanka's senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews doesn't want Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan to come to play any international or the LPL (Lanka Premier League) matches in Sri Lanka.

"We are very disappointed. Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman's game", Angelo's brother, Trevin Mathews, who also played cricket at the club level said exclusively over the telephone.

"We never expected this right from his captain to the rest of the team members".

"Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him or will have to face the annoyance of the fans ', he added.

Defending his brother further, he said, "Angelo was within his crease in the stipulated time but it was not his fault when the strap of his helmet was broken".

However, according to the ICC's fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, the two minutes had already elapsed.

"When it comes to timed out, the incoming batter has to to be in position to receive the ball within two minutes. The TV umpire monitors the two minutes and he will then relay the message to the standing umpire. In this instance the batter wasn't ready within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him", the umpire has said.




