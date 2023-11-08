Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the event

Bijoy named as replacement

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh captain and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news by a media release.

Shakib suffered an injury on his left Index finger while batting in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Delhi on November 06. An X-ray conducted after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh's last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune on November 11.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, "Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab."

Shakib, the world's number-one all-rounder, scored 82 off 65 balls to guide his side to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. He had earlier taken two wickets for 57 runs in a player-of-the-match performance.  

However, Vice-captain Nahmul Hossain Shanto therefore, will lead the Tigers against Australia.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Anamul Haque Bijoy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad, which the ICC confirmed officially.

Bijoy, who has played 45 ODIs, is possibly playing the only Bangladesh World Cup match left.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Five controversies involving Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan
WC 'timed out' dismissal row divides cricket
Dong Hyeon outshines Amit
Shakib not welcome in Sri Lanka
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the event
Tigresses seal super victory in Super Over
Dortmund hope to rebound in crunch Newcastle clash
Rooney opens up over alcohol struggles early in his career


Latest News
PM returns home from Saudi Arabia
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft