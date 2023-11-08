Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the event

Bangladesh captain and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news by a media release.Shakib suffered an injury on his left Index finger while batting in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Delhi on November 06. An X-ray conducted after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh's last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune on November 11.National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, "Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab."Shakib, the world's number-one all-rounder, scored 82 off 65 balls to guide his side to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. He had earlier taken two wickets for 57 runs in a player-of-the-match performance.However, Vice-captain Nahmul Hossain Shanto therefore, will lead the Tigers against Australia.The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Anamul Haque Bijoy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad, which the ICC confirmed officially.Bijoy, who has played 45 ODIs, is possibly playing the only Bangladesh World Cup match left.