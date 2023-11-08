Tigresses seal super victory in Super Over

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team beat Pakistan in the Super Over on Tuesday in the second of the three-match WODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur to square the series 1-1.Winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted a decent total of 169 runs on the board ridding on the bat of skipper Nigar Sultana Joty and opener Fargana Hoque Pinky though they lost their opener Murshida Khatun cheaply on 12. Sobhana Mostary scored 16 batting at three as Bangladesh lost two wickets to manage 43 runs. Pinky and Joty then started to repair the innings till Pinky's departure on 40.Hosts started losing wickets in regular intervals since then from the one end and Joty kept fighting at the other end, who got out in the penultimate delivery of Bangladesh's batting innings scoring 54 runs. Besides, Fahima Khatun gathered 16 as Bangladesh were stopped on 169 runs losing nine wickets.Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets each for Pakistan, while Diana Baig, Umm-e-Hani and skipper Nida Dar shared one wicket each.Needing 170 runs to win, Pakistan got a good start from openers as Sidra Ameen and Sadaf Shamas scored 41 runs together.Pakistan however, lost both the opener and the one-down batter within 24 runs as Sidra departed on 22, Sadaf on 29 and Bismah Maroof returned to the dugout for a duck. All visiting middle-order batters got the start but failed to prolong. Aliya Riaz scored 21 runs Nida Dar 27, Iram Javed 15, Najiha Alvi 22, Diana Baig 14 and Umm-e-Hani was dismissed on 11.Pakistan were in need of three runs from the last over and Bangladesh needed one wicket. Fahima Khatun produced a dot ball followed by a single as Pakistan needed two runs off four balls. Single in the 3rd ball leveled the scores as one scoring shot off three balls could ensure Pakistan's victory. But a dot in the fourth ball created pressure on Pakistan's tail-ender Nashra Sandhu, who got run out in the penultimate delivery of the game as the match rolled towards a super over.Rabeya Khan hauled three wickets for Bangladesh while debutant Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Nahida and Fahima got one wicket apiece.Nahida delivered the super over for Bangladesh and bowled Iram Javed in the first ball. Bismah Maroof scored 1 run in the second delivery as Aliya hit a boundary followed by two runs. A run out in the fifth ball stopped Pakistan on seven. Needing eight runs to win Sobhana Mostary hit a boundary in the first ball but produced a dot followed by a single as Bangladesh needed three off three to win. Shorna Akter scored one but Mostary got out in the 5th delivery as Bangladesh had to score two in the last ball and Joty sent the ball to the rope to confirm Bangladesh's victory.The last match and the decider of the series will be held on November 10 at the same venue.