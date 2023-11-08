Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dortmund hope to rebound in crunch Newcastle clash

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

BERLIN, NOV 7: Just days after a humbling at home by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic insisted his side would rebound in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Newcastle.
Riding high after a 1-0 win at St James Park in October, Dortmund came plummeting down to earth on Saturday, thrashed 4-0 by a Harry Kane-inspired Bayern.
"It was very disappointing and frustrating," Terzic told reporters on Monday, revealing his side had a "very open and very honest analysis" of the match on Sunday.
After the game, midfielder Julian Brandt said his side lacked "courage and something in our pants" against Bayern, while goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said he was "fuming" following the performance.
Terzic however said his side were unified and had put the disappointment behind them.
"Our focus now is on moving forward."
Dortmund had high hopes against an undermanned Bayern but were blown off the park and have now not beaten their southern rivals in the league since 2018.
The loss means Terzic's previously unbeaten side sit seven points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen after just 10 league match days, well off the pace in the title race.
Dortmund can take a massive step towards qualifying for the Champions League knockout rounds with a win over Newcastle.
Emerging from a group which also includes Paris Saint-Germain and last season's semi-finalists AC Milan would be an impressive feat.
Newcastle have again found form after the loss to Dortmund and have beaten both Manchester United and Arsenal in the lead-up to Tuesday's game.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Monday called the game a "must-win", but said "it's in-built in me. I think every game's a must win".
"That's the only way we prepare, we prepare to try and win every game. We never have anything else in our minds, so that's what we're going to try and do in this one."
Meanwhile Howe confirmed Dan Burn would miss "a couple of months" after hurting his spine, with fellow defender Matt Targett also out for several months with a hamstring complaint, the latest in a series of injuries to hit the club.
"You just see who's fit, who's available. We've added a couple of younger players to the squad, but we'll go with that. That's all we can do," said Howe.
"You're always going to get injuries, the problem for us is that a lot of the injuries we've got currently are on the longer-term scale, which means there's no relief coming around the corner."
Terzic warned that Newcastle "were not happy with their performance two weeks ago" and would improve.
"If they're better, then we're going to have to be better".
The 41-year-old coach expected an "open and intense game" and said "we don't need to be warned about Newcastle -- we know how good they are".
Along with Newcastle's visit on Tuesday, Dortmund travel to Milan and host PSG in their remaining group fixtures.
"If we want to qualify for the knockout stage, we have to win our home matches" Terzic said.  
"We will do everything we can to use our chance to win at home tomorrow and take an important step forward in this group."
Dortmund could be without captain Emre Can, who is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in the previous match in England.
Left-back Ramy Bensebaini was also a doubt with a thigh problem.
Howe said his side's meteoric rise in the past few seasons under new Saudi ownership still surprised him, with the club a relegation candidate just two years ago.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Five controversies involving Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan
WC 'timed out' dismissal row divides cricket
Dong Hyeon outshines Amit
Shakib not welcome in Sri Lanka
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of the event
Tigresses seal super victory in Super Over
Dortmund hope to rebound in crunch Newcastle clash
Rooney opens up over alcohol struggles early in his career


Latest News
PM returns home from Saudi Arabia
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft