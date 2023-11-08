Video
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:26 AM
Rooney opens up over alcohol struggles early in his career

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

LONDON, NOV 7: Wayne Rooney has described his abuse of alcohol early in his football career as a "release", saying he would drink "almost until I'd pass out".
The Birmingham manager opened up on the difficulties he faced in finding a way to deal with the pressure of fame on the new podcast of ex-rugby league star and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Rob Burrow.
Rooney first broke into Everton's senior side at the age of 16, became an England international at 17, and joined Manchester United at 18, but said his high profile came with a cost.
"My release was alcohol when I was in my early 20s," the 38-year-old told Burrow.  "I'd go home, and spend a couple of days at home and not leave the house. I'd drink almost until I'd pass out.
"I didn't want to be around people, because sometimes you feel embarrassed. Sometimes you feel like you've let people down and ultimately I didn't know how else to deal with it.    �AFP




