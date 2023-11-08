Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR permits imports thru Akhaura-Agartala rail route

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has permitted import of more than 50 types of products from India through the recently inaugurated Akhaura-Agartala railway line.

Additionally, the rail line will also facilitate export of various products to India from Bangladesh. The NBR issued a notification in this regard on October 31 though media came to know about this on Monday.

According to the notification, all products produced and processed in Bhutan (except yarn) can be imported, in addition to more than fifty specific items, such as rice, wheat, stone, cumin, wheat husk, cashew nuts, and cattle, from India through Akhaura-Agartala rail line.

Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of Akhaura Land Port Import-Exporter Association (ALPIEA), said  presently, trade between Bangladesh and seven north-east Indian states is conducted through Akhaura Land Port. The new railway connectivity creates new trade opportunities, he said.

"Importing and exporting goods by rail will be more cost-effective than by road, benefiting both businesses and consumers and increasing government revenue," he further said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on November 1 inaugurated the 12.24 km rail tracks, connecting Gangasagar in Akhaura to Nishchintapur in Agartala.

Kamrul Parvez, assistant revenue officer of Akhaura Land Customs Station, expressed their readiness to act upon receiving the official letter from the NBR. They will take the necessary measures in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


NBR permits imports thru Akhaura-Agartala rail route
FBCCI leaders visiting Jeddah seek FTA between BD, S Arabia
Stocks fall as on political worries
Poor governance hampers growth In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan
Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance launched
Apex chambers of BD, S Korea sign MoU to boost trade
Woman gets 200pc cash voucher buying Walton fridge
Emirates starts flight operations with SAF from Dubai


Latest News
Jubo League leader sent to jail for torching truck in Feni
Pregnant nurse found hanging in C'nawabganj
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
Russia offers 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students
152 SPs promoted to Additional DIG
Three held with drugs in Jhenaidah
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
329 police officials promoted
Forex reserves at $19 billion after ACU payment
'Spirit of cricket' shouldn't come to discussion: Harsha on 'timed out' row
Most Read News
Oct 28 violence: 3 BNP leaders get anticipatory bail
Constable murder case: JCD leader Aman remanded
7 killed in Ctg road mishap
Silence of Bangladeshi Islamic parties on Israeli genocide is inexcusable
Maxwell hits double hundred, rescues Australia from rubble
UGC plays key role in our tertiary education
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Tk 12,500 minimum wage rejected, fresh programs on Friday
4 killed in M'singh triangular collision
RMG workers protest in Gazipur, set fire to 2 buses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft