NBR permits imports thru Akhaura-Agartala rail route

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has permitted import of more than 50 types of products from India through the recently inaugurated Akhaura-Agartala railway line.Additionally, the rail line will also facilitate export of various products to India from Bangladesh. The NBR issued a notification in this regard on October 31 though media came to know about this on Monday.According to the notification, all products produced and processed in Bhutan (except yarn) can be imported, in addition to more than fifty specific items, such as rice, wheat, stone, cumin, wheat husk, cashew nuts, and cattle, from India through Akhaura-Agartala rail line.Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of Akhaura Land Port Import-Exporter Association (ALPIEA), said presently, trade between Bangladesh and seven north-east Indian states is conducted through Akhaura Land Port. The new railway connectivity creates new trade opportunities, he said."Importing and exporting goods by rail will be more cost-effective than by road, benefiting both businesses and consumers and increasing government revenue," he further said.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on November 1 inaugurated the 12.24 km rail tracks, connecting Gangasagar in Akhaura to Nishchintapur in Agartala.Kamrul Parvez, assistant revenue officer of Akhaura Land Customs Station, expressed their readiness to act upon receiving the official letter from the NBR. They will take the necessary measures in this regard.